Raleigh County woman charged in connection to 2020 murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman has been charged in connection to a 2020 murder.

Sara Raimey was charged Monday, October 25, 2021 with accessory before the fact to murder. This comes following the murder of Brian Ruffin. Roger Plumley was arrested in December 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Ruffin. Now, investigators believe Raimey played a role in the crime.

Court documents allege Raimey obstructed the investigation by providing false information to law enforcement during interviews. She is now being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bond.

