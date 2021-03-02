Raleigh County woman ensures no parent feels pain of losing a child

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — From losing her only son to starting a scholarship and founding a now statewide police campaign, Lynn Scott overcame every obstacle thrown at her and even paid it forward.

Scott’s son, John, was killed in a tragic accident in September of 2006.

“He got killed in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Maxwell Hill and Rural Acres Drive,” Scott said. “When we lost John, a bunch of his friends got together and raised money.”

Scott said it was just $600 at the time to be used for funeral expenses, but Scott had another idea. Instead, she started a scholarship in John’s name to help students at Independence High School in Raleigh County.

In less than seven months, the scholarship fund accumulated enough to provide scholarship money to one student that year.

“It gives me joy knowing that I’m giving a child the means to go to college that wouldn’t otherwise be able to,” Scott said.

But that is not all Scott has done in her son’s memory. Long time friend, and unofficial adopted daughter, Tori Tussey, told 59News Scott even started a campaign with a man who lived on her street.

“She also started Red Light Runners which is now Target Red,” Tussey said.

The idea for Red Light Runners was brought to the Chief of the Beckley Police Department at the time and Paul Blume, who was the Southern Regional Highway Safety Coordinator for Beckley PD.

“After many many meetings, they ended up changing the name to Target Red,” Scott said. “They started the first Target Red in 2008 and now it’s a statewide zero tolerance, you run a red light, you get a ticket.”

“She’s just taught everybody how to have a positive outcome out of tragedy,” Tussey said.

Something Tussey said Scott brings to everyone’s life.

“She’s definitely like a mother figure to me,” Tussey said. “I’ve come to her with a ton of questions from my kids to adult life in general.”

Scott said her son’s memory will continue to live on through Target Red and the John T. Scott Scholarship.