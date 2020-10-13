Raleigh County woman shares her breast cancer journey

FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — It was the three words you never want to hear. LeeAnn Shrewsbury told 59News she heard those dreaded words in January.

“On January 9th, I heard those words- “You Have Cancer.” It was devastating,” Shrewsbury said.

LeeAnn then received a mastectomy to get rid of the cancer. She said after that, she went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

“I have no hair, no eyebrows, no eyelashes, I’m missing a part of my body. No fingernails, no toenails,” Shrewsbury said.

She said this fight was not something she was willing to lose. She found the strength to keep going through faith and family.

“Little by little, I felt like God was showing me something and I had purpose. I had my grandbabies to live for. Those bring me joy, and there was no way I was leaving the world without watching those babies grow up,” Shrewsbury said.

That mindset and learning to laugh through the pain got her to the other side of this battle. LeeAnn said she wants others to say they beat breast cancer, too. That starts with yearly mammograms.

“I would’ve never went and had a mammogram done. I was one that just thought it couldn’t happen to me. You know, it’s not going to happen. And sure enough, it happened. I want people to know to stay on top of those,” Shrewsbury said.

Now she can share her story of strength with others going through a fight she already won.

“Your strength and your fight, knowing you still have purpose here can get people through,” Shrewsbury said.