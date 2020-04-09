Raleigh General Hospital announces some employees placed on temporary leave during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh General Hospital announced they were faced with the difficult decision to place some of their employees on temporary leave with partial pay.

The statement released by Raleigh General Hospital reads:

As our hospital continues to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we remain focused on taking care of our patients, taking care of our people, and preventing the spread of disease.

Like all hospitals, in addition to fighting COVID-19 on the front lines of patient care, we have to manage the business impact we are experiencing due to significant decreases in volume and the utilization of services. Declines in utilization are a result of people staying home and practicing smart social distancing, and also because of our decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent procedures, when clinically feasible, in an effort to preserve critical resources needed to care for patients during this global pandemic.

As a result, we have made the difficult decision to place 11% of our employees on temporary leave with partial pay equaling 25% of their salary for their time on leave. We also have been adjusting the hours of our staff to align to the volume and acuity of patients we are seeing – a practice that is commonly used among hospitals, and is being leveraged to a greater extent right now.

These are very hard decisions to make, and we are incredibly sensitive to the impact they have on our employees. However, these are necessary measures to ensure we are maximizing our resources and supporting our teams on the front lines of battling COVID-19. As our hospital continues to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, we remain focused on taking care of our patients, taking care of our people, and preventing the spread of disease.

We thank our staff members across departments for their work in keeping one another and our patients safe during this unprecedented time, and we thank our community for their ongoing support of our heroic staff.

Statement from Raleigh General Hospital