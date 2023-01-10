BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a job and want to be a part of a family atmosphere, you may want to add the Raleigh General Hospital Job Fair to your calendar.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, Raleigh General Hospital will be hosting a job fair at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. They will be conducting onsite interviews for multiple jobs ranging from entry level positions, housekeeping, dietary to security officers.

Marsha Jamison, Chief Nursing Officer at Raleigh General said if you are interested bring your resume and find out if you would be a good fit for the RGH family.

“We are definitely a family hospital. You come in and you feel like you are part of our family and that is what our goal is to bring in people that are well suited to this atmosphere and to the work that we do. We are a caring profession and that’s what we want to attract,” Jamison said.

The job fair runs from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M., if you can not make the job fair you can reach out to the recruiters.

Nursing Opportunities: (304) 712-8678

Non-Clinical Opportunities: (304) 578-9245