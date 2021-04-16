Raleigh General Hospital now has certified wound specialist

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People can now get treated by a certified wound specialist at a local hospital. That specialist is Dr. Jenna Hollnagel-Kauffman and she can be found at Raleigh General Hospital.

Hollnagel-Kauffman said the recognition is a prestigious certification and allows the hospital to treat more patients dealing with wounds.

“It’s an advanced wound care center and now we do have a board certified specialist that under that national boards, they do have the knowledge that they require to be able to treat the patients,” Hollnagel-Kauffman said. “It’s just not a physician that’s treating wounds.”

Very few doctors in West Virginia received this recognition and certification.

