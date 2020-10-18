Raleigh General Hospital offers flu shots to senior friends

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Flu season is just around the corner and those in the medical field are reminding people it’s time to get your flu shot.

Raleigh General Hospital offered their senior friends the chance to come and get their flu shot on October 17, 2020.

Flu vaccines can take approximately two weeks to become fully effective.

Doctors said you should plan to get your flu vaccine before flu activity begins in your area. The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine.