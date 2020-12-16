Raleigh General Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 vaccine is headed to healthcare providers across southern West Virginia. Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 they received their initial allocation on Tuesday.

The hospital is in the process of distributing the vaccine under the guidelines established from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and the state of West Virginia. Frontline healthcare workers began receiving the vaccine on Wednesday.

Administrators with RGH are strongly encouraging everyone to be vaccinated once it becomes more broadly available. According to a release, RGH is pleased to be taking this next step toward ending the pandemic.