Raleigh General returns to no visitors protocol

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An increase of COVID-19 cases in Raleigh County led to action by Raleigh General Hospital. Administrators announced they will return a zero visitor protocol on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

“Like many other communities nationwide, our region is experiencing a rise in positive cases of COVID-19, said Matt Roberts, President & CEO of Raleigh General Hospital. “While we have not yet seen a corresponding rise of hospitalizations, we believe this proactive is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients, employees and providers as safe as possible.”

Under the policy, no visitors are allowed. There are a couple of exceptions. Those are as follows:

OB Patients (1 adult visitor)

Pediatrics (1 parent or guardian)

Patients at end-of-life

The hospital is restricting access to the Main Lobby entrance from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Emergency Department entrance will also be open 24/7.

Those who enter the hospital will still be subject to screening. They are looking for symptoms of COVID-19 Those who do not pass the evaluation will not be allowed to enter the facility.

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” added Roberts. “As a large hospital serving the residents of Beckley and the surrounding region, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”