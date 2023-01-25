BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – There are multiple areas across southern West Virginia without power due to ongoing inclement weather conditions.

Local authorities are reminding customers to contact AEP (or other provider) if they are without power. AEP is currently reporting the following outages.

Raleigh County is suffering from an estimated 1,140 outages

Fayette County is suffering from an estimated 109 outages

Mercer County is suffering from an estimated 900 outages

According to the AEP outage map, The Beaver area of Raleigh County has more than 800 customers without power.

More counties in the surrounding area are also suffering outages. Nicholas County has an estimated 2000. The StormTracker 59 Power Outage Map has the following data.

The City of Bluefield issued the following statement in a Facebook post regarding the power outages.