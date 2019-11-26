Raleigh Playhouse, Melody’s closing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, and Melody’s, will be closing, effective immediately.

Both business have been on Neville Street in Beckley for the last few years. They are owned by Bickey Companies. Matthew Bickey, the current president, said the company can no longer afford to keep both operations running.

“We viewed these enterprises as a part of Dad’s legacy,” said Matthew Bickey, eldest son of Dan, and current president of the Bickey companies. “He had a real hope for Beckley to once again have a vibrant downtown like the one he saw when he came here in 1966 to attend Beckley College, where he wound up meeting and marrying my mother, and sinking deep roots.

“But the fact is, neither of these businesses has ever gotten to a place of independent profitability. Our other businesses have allowed them to keep going, and for far longer than would normally be the case. We kept them open to honor Dad’s hopeful vision. But we have come to a place now, where we just can’t afford to keep subsidizing them. It breaks my heart to close them.

“This is actually the best staff we have ever had. I can’t thank our GM Suzie Wiseman, our band booker Robbie Lanham, our film booker Shane Pierce, all of our bartenders and cooks, and our media managers Kid In the Background, enough for their efforts.

“My mother Cynthia, my brother George, and my sisters Bronwen and Melissa, are very sorry to see Dan Bickey’s dream of participating in a vibrant downtown Beckley end this way. There is literally no one that put as much faith, effort and investment into the downtown area as he did.”

Matthew Bickey, President of Bickey companies