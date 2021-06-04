Rally for better broadband coverage held in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — People in Greenbrier County rallied for better broadband throughout the county.

Stephen Baldwin is a State Senator and also one of the facilitators for the Greenbrier County Broadband Council. He said broadband in the area is inadequate and affects education, healthcare, and the overall quality of life.

During the rally, Baldwin asked everyone there if they had good, reliable internet. Only two people raised their hands.

“In the rest of the county, it’s completely inadequate,” Baldwin said. “There are parts of the county where you’re still on dialup if you get internet at all. That’s not acceptable in today’s world.”

Baldwin said the point of the rally was to have people fill out a survey. The survey would lead to better maps of available broadband in the county. This will allow the Greenbrier County Broadband Council to better advocate to the Federal Government just how underserved the area is.