Rally held alleging problems with Child Protective Services

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Millions of children each year are placed into foster care. One local group in the two Virginias is alleging the childcare system is failing families.

Kim Lowe is a policy advisor who continues to work with families and the government to keep families together.

“The American family is the base of our entire nation and we should be making our families as strong as possible,” said Lowe.

Steven Lesher is a father in West Virginia. He said hasn’t seen his daughter in nearly three years after she was taken by Child Protective Services and placed into foster care.

“The last time I saw my daughter, we thought she was coming home. I haven’t seen her since,” said Lesher.

Both Lowe and Lesher said they’re doing their best to bring awareness to the troubles with CPS but continuously hit roadblocks.

“The legislators in West Virginia understand that they have a problem and I’ve been working with the legislators, they are working very hard in order to change this but again the system is so overburdened,” said Lowe.

We reached out to the DHHR in Charleston, we are waiting for their response.