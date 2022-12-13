PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As the investigation into Kierra Jackson’s death continues, a local organization plans to show its support in a rather unique way.

304 Takeover, a truck-based car club, is holding a Rally Ride through the streets of Princeton on Thursday, December 15th, starting at 5 in the evening.

The rally will lap around the courthouse, past the Princeton Police Department and then past Kierra Jackson’s house.

Raymond Lambert, the founder of 304 Takeover, said the rally ride is meant to bring the community together.

“Hopefully show the community that there is people who are here for them in a time of need and hopefully, also trying to show the community that when something happens like this, that we’re all going to band together and be there for one another,” said Lambert.

304 Takeover is also partnering with the Matoaka Coalition Outreach to buy and collect donated Christmas presents for Kierra’s two siblings.

Donated gifts will be accepted through Christmas Day.

Additionally, after the rally ends on Thursday, a candlelight vigil will be held at Princeton High School, starting at 8.

The vigil will be led by Princeton students.