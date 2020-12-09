RCB Clinic prepares for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Medical Professionals across the Mountain State are preparing to get the first round of COVID-19 vaccines. Staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic in Lewisburg are busy getting ready for the arrival.

Amy Jasperse is the Clinic Consultant Pharmacist for Robert C. Byrd Clinic. She told 59News the temperature of their freezers is being checked on a regular basis. This is to make sure they keep a steady temperature in the range needed for the vaccines.

“The first thing we have done to prepare is we made sure that we had freezers that are keeping a steady temperature that is in the range needed for the frozen vaccine,” Jasperse said. “We don’t know yet if we will get the frozen vaccine or the ultra cold.”

The frozen vaccine must be kept at 5 degrees to -12 degrees Fahrenheit. The ultra cold frozen vaccine needs to be stored on dry ice at -76 to -112 degrees Fahrenheit.