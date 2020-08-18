RCSWA aims to resume curbside recycling pick up by Sept. 1

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County residents will soon be able to drop off their recycling a little closer to home. The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority is planning to resume curbside recycling pick up by Sept. 1, 2020.

Executive Director, James Allen, the starting date is dependent upon how the county is affected by COVID-19. Allen said the Board is considering using the state’s color-coded metric system as a rubric for which areas they will provide curbside pick-up.

Allen said the curbside pickup can be suspended and resumed depending on the COVID-19 numbers in a specific area.

“What we will look at is the different cities we pick up recycling from, such as Beckley, Charleston, South Charleston area. Look at where they are in the pandemic and just see what we can take and when we could take. We may have to shortly suspend it and then vamp it back up. I think we are all playing this thing by ear right now,” Allen explained.

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority will release specific places for curbside pick-up as September gets closer.

Allen said they are not considering placing drop off boxes back at schools right now. They will also continue to run the drop-off area at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority.