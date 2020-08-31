REACHH-FRC to give away more backpacks and supplies

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Backpacks with supplies are still being handed out by a local organization in Summers County.

The backpacks are being handed out by those from REACHH Family Resource Center in Hinton. Executive Director Doris Selko said the organization had a giveaway event last week, but they still have backpacks leftover. Selko said they will now be passing them out at back at open houses.

“We’re filling them with school supplies so that the kids can use the bags throughout the school year. This is whether they do the virtual or they’re in the school, they’re still going to need supplies and we want to meet that need for the community,” Selko said.

Open houses take place at the schools beginning Tues. Sept. 1, 2020 and run through Thurs. Sept. 3, 2020.