REACHH prepares for annual back-to-school event

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — REACHH-Family Resource Center is preparing for its annual BASH event.

Staff and volunteers will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies in Hinton on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Executive Director, Doris Selko, said in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines, the event will be drive-thru this year.

“We thought the best thing to do would be keep our partnership going, keep BASH going, and make sure we had another year where we could help the kids get some of the supplies they needed,” Selko said.

The event will be held at First Presbyterian Church on 3rd Avenue in Hinton from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.