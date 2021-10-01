Ready for fall? Local pumpkin patch hosting fun filled weekend

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Fall is here and pumpkin patches across the area have fun seasonal activities planned for the whole family.

If you need plans for October 1-3, 2021, head to Lewisburg Lanterns! They are hosting a Pumpkin Harvest Weekend with food, farm animals, kid friendly activities, and a wagon ride.

Owner at Lewisburg Lanterns, Olivia McHale told 59News unfortunately it was a tough crop for many farmers, so the pumpkin patch is only open for one weekend this year.

“With our limited rain, as well as a challenging growing season, we didn’t have enough pumpkins to be open other weekends. So, we’re just making it one hoorah and one big weekend,” McHale said.

The festival runs through Sunday October 3, 2021 from 11a.m. to 5p.m. .Admission is $10 for 4 and older. The price includes all of the games, the wagon ride, and you get to decorate a pumpkin. The pumpkin patch is located on Route 219 in Lewisburg next to Senecca Trail Animal Hospital.