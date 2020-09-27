HICO, WV (WVNS)– Deputies said a reckless ATV driver lands himself in jail on drug charges.
On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, Fayette County Sheriff deputies stopped an ATV on Sunday Road in the Hico area for reckless driving. Deputies then searched the ATV and found multiple individual bags and a larger bag of heroin.
Randy Billips was arrested and charged with Possession with Internet to Deliver Narcotics along with the traffic offenses.
LATEST POSTS:
- New season for WVU golf begins Monday
- Reckless ATV driving lands Fayette County man in jail on drug charges
- Accident on I-64 shuts down one lane
- COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR reports two more COVID-19 deaths
- Patriots look to rebound as they host 2-0 Raiders