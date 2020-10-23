Recreation project underway near Wyoming County

STONECOAL JUNCTION, WV (WVNS) — Just off of Coal City Road near Rhodell, groups of people are working on the Stonecoal Junction property, which can be found near the Wyoming County line. This property was donated by the Raleigh County Commission to the Rural Appalachian Improvement League, or RAIL. Bugs Stover, the Wyoming County Circuit Clerk, said they want to clean-up the land.

“They’re cleaning this up. There’s two or three stages of work here, and they’re going to have a really nice place to come and visit on the upper Guyandotte River area,” Stover said.

RAIL volunteers partner with students from the WVU Fulcrum Program and the National Coal Heritage Highway Authority to work on the project. The Americorps Vista for RAIL, Caitlyn Davis, said they worked together on Friday to lay down the foundation.

“Tore up that old platform over there, we’re going to fix the parking lot to where there’s adequate parking and safe parking. We’re going to put up barricades up to where people won’t go over into the lake to where it’s safe,” Davis said.

It is not only about safety, it is also about show casing the area’s beauty. A flower garden will bloom on part of the property. WVU Fulcrum student, Ryan Blair, said they are looking to implement the river into this project.

“It’s on the head waters of the Guyandotte River, which is a pretty significant river for Wyoming County and that could be a kayaking destination,” Blair said.

Blair said they are working on a way to make their kayaking goals and other ideas come to life. Davis said the long term goal is to bring more people to the area and down into Wyoming County.

“We’re trying to enhance tourism with this project,” Davis said.

“Let’s turn southern West Virginia around, let’s hold on to what we’ve got, and add to it,” Stover said.