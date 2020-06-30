Recycling drop off available in Raleigh County starting July 1st

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – People can finally get rid of their recyclables this week in Raleigh County.

Starting July 1, 2020 the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority will reopen its recycling center. Officials expect a high amount of incoming recyclable materials. Executive Director James Allen said they will ask everyone to separate their recycling at the center.

“We would advise everyone to go ahead and source separate all their materials, so they should probably separate their plastics, they don’t have to do their individual plastics as ones twos and threes, but bring the plastics separate from their paper and from their cardboard and other recyclables,” Allen explained.

The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority will be open five days a week for drop off, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.