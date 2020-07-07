Recycling restarts in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Recycling is available again in Fayetteville.

At this time, there are only two trailers at the Walmart parking lot. Fayetteville Town Superintendent, Matt Dieberich, said this allows multiple trailers to be placed at one location to handle the expected backlog of recycling. Once things slow down, Dieberich said two other locations will open. Those locations are Ben Franklin’s parking lot and Studio B’s parking lot.

“Yea we’ve had several calls, people have their garage piling up with recycling, so we’re manning a guy out there today to assist and that’s the reason we have both trailers out there because we’re worried they’re going to fill up pretty quick,” Dieberich explained.

The town is only accepting magazines, office paper, cardboard, and aluminum. Plastics will not be collected until the week of August 1, 2020.

