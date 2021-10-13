Red Cross seeing shortage in blood donation

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Across the country, the American Red Cross is experiencing a shortage in blood donations, and we are seeing the effects locally.

The blood the American Red Cross receives goes mainly to the local hospitals and other medical facilities.

Amanda Cash works with the Red Cross. She said they normally see a dip in donations during the summer months, as a majority of their drives take place at school events. However, as a byproduct of the pandemic, she said they are seeing fewer and fewer donations.

“Well we are currently working on a day and a half supply of blood, this is the lowest status we have seen since 2015,” said Cash, an account manager with the Red Cross.

For links and information on where and when you can donate blood, you can head over to their website.