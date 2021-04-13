Red Cross teams up with Princeton FD to educate residents about importance of smoke detectors

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Smoke detectors are not generally on the minds of most, at least not until it is too late.

For the last three years, the Red Cross and Princeton Fire Department teamed up for the Sound the Alarm Campaign. The campaign aims to educate the community about the importance of working smoke detectors. Lieutenant Charlie Croy with Princeton Fire said a properly working detector could save your life.

“Working smoke alarms save lives. There’s 7 people everyday that loses their life in some kind of structure fire because they were not alerted to the fire,” said Lt. Croy.

Croy said most homes have smoke detectors, but every so often those have to be changed. Ten year smoke detectors will be installed in the homes of those in need as part of the campaign. Croy said each room should have a working detector if possible. If not, the living room, kitchen and bedrooms should all have at least one detector.

Angela Akers, Disaster Program Manager with the Red Cross, said educating communities about the safety of detectors helps save lives.

“One fatality is way too many and seems like those have been on the rise lately. So if it can make a bug difference and we can save one extra life by the smoke alarm then we’ve done our service,” said Akers.

If you are interested in a smoke detector, call the Princeton Fire Department at (304)-487-5017.