Red Ribbon Week shines light on addiction, dangers of drugs and alcohol

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A nationwide initiative to tackle addiction was brought to a local level. The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition partnered with other agencies locally to observe Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week shines a light on addiction. President Dee Sizemore said this year, they are putting an emphasis on the dangers of drugs and alcohol, and how parents need to be a good example to their kids.

“Having as many people involved and sharing those messages helps. We’re just encouraging everyone to share, be honest, and talk to your kids,” Sizemore said.

For more information, visit the coalition’s facebook page.