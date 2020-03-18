Regional DMV offices will close to public

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will close to the public. The decision to close was out of an abundance of caution and to follow CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can still use online services or mail-in documents. DMV Headquarters in Charleston will remain open with a smaller staff to continue online and mail-in business.

Online services include:

Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Print your driving record

Check your driver’s license status

A full list of online services may be found by going to dmv.wv.gov.

The DMV is also extending the expiration date of any driver’s license, instructional permit, or vehicle registration with an expiration date in March or April of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document. However, DMV will continue to renew any of these items online or through the U.S. Mail as they come in.