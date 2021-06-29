Regional jail bill on a freeze in state legislature

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A regional jail bill proposing a 14 percent hike for inmate fees is now frozen in the state legislature.

The regional jail bill is opposed by many localities including Mercer County Commissioners. Commissioner Greg Puckett said the freezing of the bill is not only a good thing for the counties, but for taxpayers as well. He said right now the cost to house an inmate for any amount of time is nearly 49 dollars per day.

“By having a stay of execution per say it would allow us to adjust our budgets in the next fiscal year. This year it would have literally been a crisis and we would’ve had to make drastic cuts,” said Commissioner Puckett.

Commissioner Puckett said now that the bill is on a legislative freeze, it will give county officials an opportunity to create a better way to diversify funds and cover the price increase with help from state and municipalities.