Regional winners in Kids Kick Opioids contest announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Students from five schools in southeastern West Virginia will complete statewide in the Kid Kick Opioids contest. It is an initiative by the Attorney General to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

A total of 3,366 entries were submitted from 91 middle and elementary schools across the state. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said this is the highest participation since the campaign began.

“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students,” said Atty. Gen. Morrisey. “In some instances, their designs also reveal the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home. Drug abuse continues to needlessly claim too many lives and our hope is the entries from these talented students will bring greater awareness and change.”

Regional winners from our area include Sereniti Mickey of Stratton Elementary School, Jennah Douglas of Trap Hill Middle School, Lacey Stewart of Marlinton Middle School, Cole Bailes of Mt. Nebo Elementary School and Layla Hayes of Clay Elementary School.

There were 41 students who submitted winning entries. Those designs will be displayed at the state capitol in the fall. Statewide winners and runners-up are expected to be announced soon.