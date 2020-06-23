Registration now open for Appalachian Amateur Golf Championship

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– For the first time in five years, Championship Golf will be played in Bluefield, Virginia. General Manager of the Fincastle Country Club, John O’Neal, said they are excited to host the Appalachian Amateur Golf Championship.

“As you all know covering the world of sports, we’ve been lacking sporting events here in the last several months, so it’s good to have something on the horizon that we can look forward to,” O’Neal said.

Ben Ramey, with the Appalachian Amateur Golf Championship, said this tournament will include all skill levels.

“From good or great golfers, to everyone that plays on the weekend,” Ramey said. “If you want to come here instead of going to play somewhere 30 minutes away, and you want to come play with your friends and have a tournament experience, to get a tee gift, have so competitive juices flowing this is the place to be.”

O’Neal said this tournament will also help the economy in Bluefield.

“For the surrounding areas, you know your going to bring, if you bring 100-120 players into town, some of them local and some of them not local, and they are going to stay here, eat here, and I think that’s a good way to help benefit the entire area,” O’Neal said.

The Appalachian Amateur Golf Championship will be Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10, 2020. To register, visit Fincastle County Club.