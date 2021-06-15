Remains identified from WV-born WWII sailor aboard the USS Oklahoma

THOMAS, WV (WVNS) — After a thorough forensic investigation, the remains of a sailor who was aboard the USS Oklahoma during WWII have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall, 25, of Thomas, WV was officially accounted for.

According to military records, Drwall was assigned to the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941. The Oklahoma was docked at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked by Japanese planes. Multiple torpedo strikes would cause the ship to capsize, killing 429 crewmen, including Drwall.







Between June and November of 2015, staff with the DPAA exhumed the unknown remains of USS Oklahoma sailors from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) for analysis.

In order to identify Drwall’s remains, scientists from the DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Also, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis. Drwall was finally identified in March 2021.

Drwall will be buried on August 5, 2021, in his hometown.