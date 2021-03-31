Remarkable Woman: Fayette County woman finds way to better community

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Christy Bailey is dedicated to doing all she can to make a difference. From raising money to securing signage at the Coal Heritage Memorial Park in Mt. Hope, to helping find opportunities for others, Christy is always on the go.

But she is making a difference on more than just the places she goes. It is also with the people she comes in contact with as well. That is why a former co-worker felt she deserved to be recognized as a Remarkable Woman.

“I think as soon as I saw this on Facebook, I told her it was a no brainer, she came to mind immediately,” Patrick Cocoran, a former coworker, said.

Cocoran met Bailey 18 years ago when he first graduated college. With a degree in history, Cocoran found himself without a job just out of college. He said that is when Bailey reached out to him with an opportunity. It was a gesture that meant a lot to him through the years.

“And I didn’t even know it at the time, but the further that I get from that point 18 years ago, the more I realize how she leads by courage,” Cocoran continued.

Bailey said she does not do what she does for the recognition; she does it for the people in the communities she helps. She is glad she is able to make a difference in not just her community.

“And not just one community, lots of communities across the southern part of the state. I am not just impacting one community but many communities,” Bailey stated.

Changing one community at a time.