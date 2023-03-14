HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Whenever someone calls for help in Summers County, Angeline Crewey is often the first person to respond.

Crewey has served as a dispatcher for the Summers County Emergency Medical Services, Inc. in Hinton for the past 28 years.

But her responsibilities do not stop there. She serves as the company’s secretary and administrator, taking care of and distributing employee wages.

On top of all of that, she helps care for her grandchildren, often waking up at 5 in the morning to go and help get them ready for school as her two sons also work as paramedics for the company.

Her husband, Ray, serves as the lead paramedic for the company. He nominated Angeline to be recognized, something she was not expecting.

“We don’t usually think about the things that you do, through the day,” said Crewey. “It’s just part of your day that you go through and you make it work. To know that he thinks that I do a lot for the business, for the family, it’s very humbling.”

Crewey said the company almost never happened as they had a chance to start it in the early 90s but decided not to. However, she and her husband both agreed they would do it if they got another chance, and in 1995, the opportunity came along.

Since then, they have grown from one ambulance to seven and employ over 20 people.

Crewey has some important advice for anyone looking to start their own business.

“If you really want it, go for it,” said Crewey. “You have to work hard, you have to go through the struggles. But you can make it happen. If you have an opportunity and you feel like that’s what you want to do, then you need to go for it. Because if it slides by once, you might not get the opportunity the second time to make it work.”

She also hopes to inspire her fellow woman in southern West Virginia to go after their dreams.

“You just have to have the faith,” said Crewey. “It’s a struggle sometimes but if you stick with it, you can accomplish anything and I think we’re proof of that.”

A remarkable woman who will always be there to direct help to those in need.