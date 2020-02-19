REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends share story of Shirley Roberts

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — All month long 59News is featuring remarkable women in our community.

Pam Graham nominated her friend, Shirley Roberts, in Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest. Roberts was one of four finalists from 59News who were entered to win the grand prize trip to New York City.

“There’s some people you just know will be friends for life. And we met and started hanging around, I just knew we’d be friends for life. It was that kind of friendship,” Graham said.

Graham met Roberts many years ago while working at Princeton Community Hospital. They have been by each other’s side ever since.

“She’s such a giving person and she’s always been so selfless and just never gets any recognition,” Graham explained.

That is why Graham decided to nominate her best friend as a Remarkable Woman. She wanted everyone to know how strong and caring Roberts is.

“She was just always such a hard worker in the hospital. She was the one everyone looked to with questions. She actually taught a class for people to learn how to do unit secretary work,” Graham said.

But Graham said Roberts’ greatest accomplishment is her children. Roberts raised two kids on her own, while also working two jobs.

“As hard as she worked, she was still a full time mother. She was such a great mother and a great example. They are great kids, they have turned out just like her, humble, they love the Lord,” Graham said.

Roberts cares for everyone that way. She is known for helping everyone around her.

“She runs her neighbors everywhere, does stuff for them. She doesn’t get any credit for that. She doesn’t want it. She has always been that kind of person you can always depend on,” Graham said.

That selflessness lead her to Jim and Amy Thomas. As Jim’s father got older, Roberts became his caregiver, keeping him company and allowing him to stay at home. That is something for which the Thomas’ will always be grateful.

“There is no doubt that there are angels among us. Shirley Roberts is proof of that,” Jim said.

“The care and companionship she gave Jim’s father was truly extraordinary,” Amy added.

Like Graham said, Roberts does not want any recognition.

“I just felt maybe a little undeserving because there are millions of other women who do lots of things for people, too,” Roberts explained.

But Roberts said it is an amazing feeling to have friends who notice all of the work she does.

“It made me feel good to have a friend who would do that for you,” Roberts said.

“I just want her to know how much I love her and a lot of people love her, you know that. And I just really appreciate her. We’ll be friends until the day we die,” Graham said.