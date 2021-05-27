Remember Our Fallen Ride makes stop in Greenbrier County

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Memorial Day celebrations kicked off in one Greenbrier County town.

Motorcycles drove through Route 60 in Rainelle Thursday, May 27, 2021. It’s all part of a cross-country trek with the goal of remembering our men and women in uniform. It’s called the Remember Our Fallen Ride. It begins in California and ends in Washington D.C.

Jerry Nichols has rode his bike across the states the past three years. He said they pass through hundreds of little towns just like Rainelle, where people line the streets to show support.

“My favorite part of the ride is going trough the overpasses, the towns that show patriotism, waving at us with the American Flag,” Nichols said.

Chester Toler brought his grandson to the ride. He told 59News he wants the youth to understand all of the wars we’ve fought in and the bond veterans share.

“You just don’t see this comradery of veterans and your home front people, you just don’t see that anymore,” Toler said.

Other charity organizations lined the street as well. Like Helping Hands on Wheels, a West Virginia based organization. Members like Rhonda Russell come to the event every year to say thank you.

“To support our veterans because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have the freedom we have,” Russell said.

The Remember Our Fallen ride is only the beginning of Memorial Day festivities in Rainelle. You can find a full schedule of events here.