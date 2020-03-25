Remembering fearless, Fayette County native Sib Weatherford

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County community is mourning the loss and celebrating the life of native Sib Weatherford.

Weatherford passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Those who knew him took to social media, posting pictures and describing him as ‘having the strength, bravery and perseverance of one-thousand men.’

Weatherford not only soured the rapids of the New River as a guide for years, but loved to zipline, ski and compete in marathons, despite being confined to a wheelchair. He also made Bridge Day weekend history in 2018, as the first person in a wheelchair to rappel from the New River Gorge Bridge.

He even convinced our own 59 News Reporter Regina Gonzalez to rappel after him, and always took time to do interviews with her and the 59News team. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lauren, and their family.