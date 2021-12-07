Remembering the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — December 7th, 2021 marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we reflect on the 2,403 American lives lost 80 years ago.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, the battleship U.S.S. West Virginia was bombed and sunk. The ship and its sailors are commemorated by a 1/32 sized re-creation at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.

Raleigh County Veterans Museum Tour Guide Gary Parker, said it’s important to preserve the history from the greatest generation.

“It’s important to keep this stuff alive so other people can see it,” said Parker. “A lot of people don’t have any idea that any of this stuff ever happened. And if they do know it happened they need to know the sacrifices and so forth that these people have put forth. Because once this generation is gone, it’s lost forever if you don’t keep it in tact.”

If you have military memorabilia you’d like to donate to be part of history, Parker said the Raleigh County Veterans Museum is always taking donations.

The Raleigh County Veterans Museum is located at 1557 Harper Rd. in Beckley.