Remembering Veterans is important to one Westside High School class

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — Remembering our Veterans is always important and one class at Westside High School is working hard to make sure the ones who sacrificed their lives are not forgotten.

The Future Leaders Program (FLP) at Westside High School, is putting together a book called “Stories of Sacrifice” which will honor the Veterans of Wyoming County. The money raised from selling this book will go to help fund the Gold Star Memorial in the county. Caitlyn Gibson and Erica Cline are both members of FLP and are glad they could help the cause.

“It is really great because since COVID hit and we have not been able to do much this really shows that FLP, did something in a time so crazy like a virus, we still will push through and do stuff for people,” Gibson said.

“This is what the FLP class does so for them to reach out, we feel privileged and grateful to do this,” Cline said.

Submission forms for the book can be found on the Westside FLP Facebook page. Submissions are due no later than Wednesday, March 31, 2021.