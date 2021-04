LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Remote Learning is extended for students at Greenbrier East High School.

After an individual within the school tested positive for the virus last week, school administrators made the decision to move to remote learning. To allow more time for contact tracing and sanitization of the building, remote learning is extended through Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Greenbrier East High School will reopen for in-person instruction on Wednesday.