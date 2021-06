PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett confirmed an incident at the recently revamped Renaissance Theater in Princeton.

Puckett said Thursday he was alerted to some damage done to the marquee of the theater. According to Puckett, a tractor trailer hit the top of the marquee damaging it.

Puckett said a report has been filed with the Princeton Police Department, they are investigating.