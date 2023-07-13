RENICK, WV (WVNS) – The Renick Community center hosted a community resource fair for residents of the town on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The event brought healthcare, banking, insurance and many more local organizations into the area.

Community Center President Cheryl Workman said getting the organizations to come to Renick provided a rare opportunity for many residents.

“A lot of our residents are older people, they have problems with transportation, sometimes they can’t afford to get out. So what we try to do is bring to Renick the things that they could get elsewhere. But we want them to have it right here at home,” said Workman.

The event gave representatives from local organizations like Seneca Health Services a chance to meet face-to-face with the population in Northern Greenbrier and Southern Pocahontas counties.

Seneca’s Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) team is aiming to extend healthcare to folks who live in rural, and often underserved areas like Renick.

“We meet them where they are comfortable,” explained ACT team member Audrey Hicks. “They don’t have to come to the office. Lack of transportation is a real problem around here, so we can always meet the client where they are comfortable whether that be in the home or in the community.”

Attendees also had the chance to address their mental and emotional needs with Rainelle Medical Center’s Behavioral Health team represented, something that is often hard to find in rural communities.

“We’re trying to stop the stigma around behavioral health,” explained Rainelle Medical Center Behavioral Health Coordinator Delta Sizemore.

The community center also provided attendees with bags of free home supplies, including dish soap, laundry detergent, diapers and more.

Cheryl Workman told 59News the event was a representation of how everyone in Renick supports each other.

“Renick is a small community, we’re an isolated community, but we have a strong sense of community,” said Workman. “When we do something the town comes together.”