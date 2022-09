GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Two areas of Greenbrier County are under boil water notices due to water line breakages.

The town of Renick, as well as a portion of Lewisburg between Carnegie Hall and Battle Hill Farms, are under boil water notices.

As of Tuesday, both systems have been patched and are awaiting approval to be declared safe to drink again.

Lewisburg city officials said they hope to break ground on a new water treatment facility within the next few months.