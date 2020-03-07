Renovation to begin on new Alorica building in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The next stages of Intuit and Alorica’s partnership with Bluefield will begin soon.

The Economic Development Authority in Bluefield purchased the old Summit Bank building for Alorica to eventually move in to. Renovation on the inside of the building is expected to begin Monday, March 9, 2020.

Jim Spencer is the Director of the Community and Economic Development Department for the city of Bluefield. He said construction should be done sometime in September or October. He added he is optimistic about Alorica bringing more jobs to Bluefield.

“If you think about it, it’s just not the 500, it’s the benefit there to with the housing and the other business, it will support those kinda of jobs, have a ripple effect throughout the community. Some of those people will be driving from outside of Bluefield and some may want to relocate to Bluefield. It’s an exciting time for us,” Spencer explained.

A seminar will be held on March 19, 2020 at the Bluefield Area Arts Center. It is called the Alorica/Intuit Effect: Part 2. It starts at 6 p.m.