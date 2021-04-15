Renovations underway at two Stonerise Care Centers

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Two Stonerise care centers are undergoing renovations aimed at benefitting patients, staff members, and families. Stonerise is one of the Mountain State’s leading providers of transitional and skilled nursing care.

Stonerise Princeton and Stonerise Rainelle will be making improvements towards additional comfort for both visitors and patients.

“Reinvesting in our centers has always been a priority for Stonerise,” said Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack. “Part of our commitment to those we serve is to provide modern, comfortable and safe spaces to live and receive care. We believe it’s critical to continually dedicate resources to keep our buildings up to date.”

Stonerise Princeton will be seeing updates to the skilled nursing and assisted living floors, along with a brand new 1,500 square foot therapy gym accompanied by a patient training kitchen. Private rooms are being constructed as well as a new cafeteria space. The facility was also able to increase their license from 64 certified skilled beds to 80. Hospice suites will be made available. The center’s Chapel is also set to be renovated to allow more natural light.

The renovations at Stonerise Rainelle will include six large semi-private skilled nursing suites and two new family living rooms for both patient and visitor use. All rooms will now be either private or semi-private. The salon within the center also is receiving renovations to allow additional natural light into the space. A new 2,400 square foot building is also being built to use for a training center and climate-controlled sorage.

The Stonerise Princeton location is expected to have renovations completed later this summer, while Stonerise Rainelle looks to be finished with their projects by the end of April.