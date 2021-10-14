Reported vehicle pursuit shuts down portion of Route 19 in Raleigh County

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — A portion of Route 19 in Raleigh County is shut down following a reported pursuit.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came Thursday evening October 14, 2021, for a pursuit that ended in a wreck. The accident happened near the Sunoco gas station in Bradley.

The northbound lane of Route 19 is closed at this time. Traffic is being detoured on the US 19-16 connector.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Jan Care Ambulance and Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department is on scene.

Stick with 59News as we continue to follow this developing story.