Reports of shots fired under investigation in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A report of shots fired is under investigation in Greenbrier County.

Officers with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department were called to a home early Friday, April 30, 2021. According to Sgt. Williams of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the incident happened around 6:47 a.m. on Crescent Avenue.

Members of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, Lewisburg Police Department, and West Virginia State Police responded. No injuries are being reported at this time.

One man was arrested, his name has not yet been released. He is currently facing five counts of wanton endangerment, one count of brandishing a firearm, and one count of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling.