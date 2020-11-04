Republicans take WV 42nd House District

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Just before the general election, Greenbrier County flipped from blue to red. After the unofficial results of the election came in, a majority of the Republican candidates in the county won the election.

Ben Anderson is the Chairman of the Republican Committee in Greenbrier County. He said voter turnout helped flipped the county in an already historic election.

“We were so on edge, we were just blown away about the turnout in Greenbrier county. It was record setting Republican turnout in Greenbrier county, and I think that was really contributed towards the flip Greenbrier County red movement. It’s played an incredible role in this 2020 election,” Anderson stated.

Anderson also said he thinks the county flipping from blue to red played a major part in the outcome of the House of Delegates race in the 42nd district. Two republicans will now replace the two democrats in the 42nd house district. Incumbents Jeff Campbell and Cindy Lavender-Bowe were not reelected.

Republicans Todd Longanacre and Barry Bruce are taking over the district. Bruce said he wants to tackle the drug issues in the county.

“First thing I did was thank God for delivering this to me, and I thanked everybody who worked so hard. Ben and his team made this happened,” Bruce said.

Longanacre said he wants to make sure people know their rights

“Just excited. I was very excited I put a lot of work into this,” Longanacre stated.