FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Park’s Easter Egg Adventure is moving dates due to inclement weather expected this weekend.



The Easter Egg Hunt will now be held on Friday, April 15th from 11 am to 4 pm at the Fayette County Park. Park Assistant Angel Duncan said great care and thought went into a new twist on this year’s 12 Easter Baskets up for raffle at the event. Each basket has a theme like sports, art supplies, and other fun items like pool day passes. Duncan said it adds a little fun to the traditional candy baskets.

Not to say there won’t be candy at the egg hunt. Duncan said she has 200 bags of candy ready to give out to the two age groups who participate in the event.

In addition to the 5,000 Easter eggs to find, the park will have food vendors, the Easter bunny available for photos, and the Canteen will be open with music, food, and games available.

Duncan did have one request for our Stormtracker59 team and asked for 70 degrees and blue skies for the event. For more information on the rescheduled Easter Egg Adventure call 304-574-1111 or follow the Fayette County Parks on their Facebook page.