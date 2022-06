FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is rescuing people floating down a stream on Fayette Station Road in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022. Dispatchers told 59News while there is an unknown amount of people needing rescue, no one is in danger and there are no injuries.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.