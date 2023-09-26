BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield University released a statement in regards to a fire in the residential facility, Alumni Hall.

According to a statement from the school, the fire occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Initial reports said that the brick-and-block dorm, behind the Dome Gymnasium had an electrical fire. Campus safety officials responded and kept the fire contained with fire extinguishers until first responders arrived.

The fire was contained to one room. After the fire was put out, the power was shut off to the building. Four students were treated for smoke inhalation and have since been released.

Students were able to get items from their room and are staying in a hotel until fire inspectors complete their reports.

Those students whose rooms may have been impacted from the fire will be accommodated with new housing arrangements.